Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for October 31st

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML - Free Report) is a semiconductor equipment systems company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.7% downward over the last 60 days.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB - Free Report) is an investment management company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Hasbro, Inc. (HAS - Free Report) is a play and entertainment company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) - free report >>

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) - free report >>

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) - free report >>

Published in

finance