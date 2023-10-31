Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About JetBlue (JBLU) Q3 Earnings

JetBlue Airways (JBLU - Free Report) reported $2.35 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 8.2%. EPS of -$0.39 for the same period compares to $0.21 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.09% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.38 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.27, the EPS surprise was -44.44%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how JetBlue performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Load factor: 85.1% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 84.8%.
  • Revenue per ASM: 13.55 cents compared to the 13.81 cents average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Average fuel cost per gallon, including fuel taxes: $2.94 compared to the $2.91 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Yield per passenger mile: 14.89 cents versus 15.27 cents estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue passenger miles (RPMs): 14,777 million versus 14,631.42 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Passenger revenue per ASM: 12.68 cents versus the three-analyst average estimate of 12.89 cents.
  • Operating expense per ASM, excluding fuel: 10.27 cents versus 10.24 cents estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating expense per ASM: 14.45 cents versus the three-analyst average estimate of 14.16 cents.
  • Available seat miles (ASMs): 17,362 million versus 17,274.58 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Fuel gallons consumed: 230 Mgal versus the two-analyst average estimate of 228.21 Mgal.
  • Operating Revenues- Passenger: $2.20 billion versus $2.23 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.9% change.
  • Operating Revenues- Other: $152 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $160.86 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.4%.
Shares of JetBlue have returned -9.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

