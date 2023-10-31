We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About JetBlue (JBLU) Q3 Earnings
JetBlue Airways (JBLU - Free Report) reported $2.35 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 8.2%. EPS of -$0.39 for the same period compares to $0.21 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.09% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.38 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.27, the EPS surprise was -44.44%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how JetBlue performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for JetBlue here>>>
- Load factor: 85.1% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 84.8%.
- Revenue per ASM: 13.55 cents compared to the 13.81 cents average estimate based on three analysts.
- Average fuel cost per gallon, including fuel taxes: $2.94 compared to the $2.91 average estimate based on three analysts.
- Yield per passenger mile: 14.89 cents versus 15.27 cents estimated by three analysts on average.
- Revenue passenger miles (RPMs): 14,777 million versus 14,631.42 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Passenger revenue per ASM: 12.68 cents versus the three-analyst average estimate of 12.89 cents.
- Operating expense per ASM, excluding fuel: 10.27 cents versus 10.24 cents estimated by three analysts on average.
- Operating expense per ASM: 14.45 cents versus the three-analyst average estimate of 14.16 cents.
- Available seat miles (ASMs): 17,362 million versus 17,274.58 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Fuel gallons consumed: 230 Mgal versus the two-analyst average estimate of 228.21 Mgal.
- Operating Revenues- Passenger: $2.20 billion versus $2.23 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.9% change.
- Operating Revenues- Other: $152 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $160.86 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.4%.
Shares of JetBlue have returned -9.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.