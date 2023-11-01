Back to top

Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio?

Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.

The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.

Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider AB Large Cap Growth Adivsor (APGYX - Free Report) . APGYX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.59%, management fee of 0.48%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 11.58%.

Dreyfus Strategic Value Y (DRGYX - Free Report) is a stand out amongst its peers. DRGYX is a part of the Large Cap Value category, and invests in equities with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. With five-year annualized performance of 10.16%, expense ratio of 0.64% and management fee of 0.6%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Nicholas Fund (NICSX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. NICSX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. NICSX has an expense ratio of 0.71%, management fee of 0.65%, and annual returns of 11.29% over the past five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.


