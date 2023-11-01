We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Enbridge (ENB) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
Enbridge Inc. (ENB - Free Report) is set to report third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 3, before the opening bell.
In the last reported quarter, the midstream energy player’s earnings of 51 cents per share met the Zacks Consensus Estimate, thanks to higher contributions from the Liquids Pipelines segment.
Enbridge’s earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters, met once and missed on one occasion, delivering an average negative earnings surprise of 3.6%. This is depicted in the graph below:
Enbridge Inc Price and EPS Surprise
Enbridge Inc price-eps-surprise | Enbridge Inc Quote
Estimate Trend
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings witnessed two downward revisions in the past 30 days. It is currently pegged at 43 cents per share.
The consensus mark for revenues stands at $7.9 billion, implying a year-over-year decline of 11.2%.
Factors to Consider
Enbridge's business model remains stable due to the majority of its midstream assets being supported by long-term contracts, which is expected to have resulted in consistent fee-based revenue generation in the third quarter. In fact, the overall business was less exposed to commodity price volatility. However, gas distribution costs are likely to have increased, thanks to the highly inflationary business scenario. We expect gas distribution costs to have increased 130.4% year over year in the third quarter.
Earnings Whisper
Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Enbridge this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here.
Earnings ESP: Enbridge has an Earnings ESP of -1.54%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: Enbridge currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.
