Image: Bigstock
3 MFS Mutual Funds for Steady Returns
Founded in 1924, MFS (Massachusetts Financial Services) had $555.9 billion in assets under management as of Sep 30, 2023. The company has more than 80 portfolios, which invest in domestic and global stocks along with fixed-income debt securities. It focuses on providing a wide variety of financial products and services to fulfill the needs of investors as well as 10,000 investment professionals.
MFS is headquartered in Boston, MA, and has investment offices in Hong Kong, Sao Paulo, Singapore, Toronto, London, Mexico City, Sydney and Tokyo. The company has a dedicated staff of more than 1,900, efficiently addressing clients' needs. Its investment approach includes integrated study, international cooperation and expertise in risk management.
Below, we share with you three top-ranked MFS mutual funds, viz., MFS Blended Research Core Equity Fund (MUSEX - Free Report) , MFS Massachusetts Inv Gr Stk Fund (MIGFX - Free Report) and MFS Mid Cap Value Fund (MVCJX - Free Report) . Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.
MFS Blended Research Core Equity Fund seeks long-term growth of capital by investing in common stocks and related securities of companies that have a unionized workforce and meet certain labor sensitivity guidelines. MUSEX also invests in securities listed on a securities exchange and foreign securities.
MFS Blended Research Core Equity Fund has three-year annualized returns of 11.6%. As of June 2023, MUSEX held 107 issues, with 7.6% of its assets invested in Microsoft Corp.
MFS Massachusetts Inv Gr Stk Fund seeks long-term growth of capital and future income rather than current income. MIGFX invests in the common stocks and securities convertible into common stocks of companies, which the advisors believe offer better-than-average prospects for long-term growth.
MFS Massachusetts Inv Gr Stk Fund has three-year annualized returns of 8%. MIGFX has an expense ratio of 0.71% compared with the category average of 0.99%.
MFS Mid Cap Value Fund invests most of its net assets in medium market capitalizations. MVCJX advisors also invest in equity securities.
MFS Mid Cap Value Fund has three-year annualized returns of 13.1%. Brooks A. Taylor has been one of the fund managers of MVCJX since 2008.
To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all MFS mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of MFS mutual funds.
