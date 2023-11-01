We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Consolidated Water (CWCO) Stock Outpacing Its Utilities Peers This Year?
The Utilities group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Consolidated Water (CWCO - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Utilities sector should help us answer this question.
Consolidated Water is one of 99 companies in the Utilities group. The Utilities group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Consolidated Water is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CWCO's full-year earnings has moved 51.2% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, CWCO has gained about 99.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Utilities group have lost about 12.6% on average. This shows that Consolidated Water is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Pampa Energia (PAM - Free Report) is another Utilities stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 15.5%.
For Pampa Energia, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 19.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Consolidated Water belongs to the Utility - Water Supply industry, which includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #23 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 15.5% so far this year, meaning that CWCO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Pampa Energia, however, belongs to the Utility - Electric Power industry. Currently, this 57-stock industry is ranked #61. The industry has moved -14.7% so far this year.
Investors interested in the Utilities sector may want to keep a close eye on Consolidated Water and Pampa Energia as they attempt to continue their solid performance.