Are Business Services Stocks Lagging AirSculpt Technologies (AIRS) This Year?
Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (AIRS - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. is one of 317 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AIRS' full-year earnings has moved 150% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that AIRS has returned about 62.2% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of 3.7% on a year-to-date basis. This means that AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
SPX Technologies (SPXC - Free Report) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 22%.
In SPX Technologies' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 0.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 177 individual stocks and currently sits at #81 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 19.6% so far this year, meaning that AIRS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. SPX Technologies is also part of the same industry.
Investors interested in the Business Services sector may want to keep a close eye on AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. and SPX Technologies as they attempt to continue their solid performance.