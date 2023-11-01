Stay Ahead of the Game With S&P Global (SPGI) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, S&P Global (
SPGI Quick Quote SPGI - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $3.05 per share, reflecting an increase of 4.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $3.02 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.6%.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some S&P Global metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Market Intelligence' will likely reach $1.08 billion. The estimate points to a change of +6.5% from the year-ago quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Ratings' will reach $784.80 million. The estimate suggests a change of +15.2% year over year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Commodity Insights' of $462.48 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.1% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts expect 'Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Mobility' to come in at $380.21 million. The estimate points to a change of +9.9% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Indices' stands at $350.77 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5% from the prior-year quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Indices- Asset Linked Fees' should come in at $219.29 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.4%.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Non-subscription / Transaction' will reach $327.93 million. The estimate indicates a change of -15.5% from the prior-year quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Non-transaction Revenue' at $454.75 million. The estimate points to a change of +15.4% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted operating profit/Non-GAAP pro forma adjusted operating profit- Market Intelligence' will reach $366.95 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $345 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted operating profit/Non-GAAP pro forma adjusted operating profit- Ratings' should arrive at $431.03 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $381 million.
Analysts forecast 'Adjusted operating profit/Non-GAAP pro forma adjusted operating profit- Commodity Insights' to reach $220.65 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $198 million.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted operating profit/Non-GAAP pro forma adjusted operating profit- Mobility' reaching $157.91 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $146 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for S&P Global here>>> Shares of S&P Global have experienced a change of -2% in the past month compared to the -2.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SPGI is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>
