We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Kyndryl Holdings (KD) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD - Free Report) is scheduled to report its third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 7, after market close.
The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one instance, delivering an average earnings surprise of 49%.
Q3 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kyndryl Holdings’ revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $4.01 billion, indicating a 4% year-over-year decline. The top line is likely to have been troubled by energy cost pressure.
Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. Quote
The consensus estimate for the bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter is 21 cents per share, indicating 53.3% growth from the year-ago reported figure. Cost-saving targets set by the company and targeted new signings are likely to have driven such an increase in the bottom line.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for KD this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESPand a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
WTTR has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3
Stocks to Consider
Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.
Aptiv (APTV - Free Report) currently has a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The company’s revenues are expected to increase 8.2% from the year-ago figure and the bottom line is expected to indicate a 6.3% decline from the prior-year figure.
APTV has beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all four quarters, with an average surprise of 13.4%. The company has an Earnings ESP of +4.94%. APTV is expected to release its third-quarter earnings on Nov 2.
Gartner (IT - Free Report) carries a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. It has beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all four quarters, with an average surprise of 32.6%. The company’s revenues are expected to increase 4.5% from the year-ago actual, while the bottom line is expected to decline 22.8%.
IT has an Earnings ESP of +4.30%. The company is scheduled to release its third-quarter earnings on Nov 3.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.