Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) Q3 Earnings

For the quarter ended September 2023, Park Hotels & Resorts (PK - Free Report) reported revenue of $679 million, up 2.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.51, compared to $0.15 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $667.05 million, representing a surprise of +1.79%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +15.91%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.44.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Park Hotels & Resorts performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Occupancy Rate: 73.9% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 75.1%.
  • Revenues- Other: $22 million compared to the $22.15 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.8% year over year.
  • Revenues- Rooms: $432 million compared to the $424.33 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.9% year over year.
  • Revenues- Food and beverage: $159 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $150.98 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.4%.
  • Revenues- Ancillary hotel: $66 million versus $66.34 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.5% change.
  • Earnings per share - Diluted: $0.13 compared to the $0.08 average estimate based on six analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Park Hotels & Resorts here>>>

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts have returned -1.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

