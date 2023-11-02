S&P Global (
S&P Global (SPGI) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
S&P Global (SPGI - Free Report) reported $3.08 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.8%. EPS of $3.21 for the same period compares to $2.93 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.04% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.02 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.05, the EPS surprise was +5.25%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how S&P Global performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for S&P Global here>>>
- Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Market Intelligence: $1.10 billion compared to the $1.08 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.2% year over year.
- Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Ratings: $819 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $784.80 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.3%.
- Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Commodity Insights: $479 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $462.48 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.9%.
- Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Mobility: $379 million versus $380.21 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.5% change.
- Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Indices: $354 million compared to the $350.77 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6% year over year.
- Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Intersegment Elimination: -$46 million compared to the -$51.91 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7% year over year.
- Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Indices- Asset Linked Fees: $218 million compared to the $219.29 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.8% year over year.
- Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Non-subscription / Transaction: $477 million compared to the $327.93 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22.9% year over year.
- Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Non-transaction Revenue: $447 million compared to the $454.75 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.5% year over year.
- Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Indices- Subscription revenue: $70 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $70.95 million.
- Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Indices- Sales Usage-Based Royalties: $66 million compared to the $60.31 million average estimate based on four analysts.
- Adjusted operating profit/Non-GAAP pro forma adjusted operating profit- Market Intelligence: $366 million versus $366.95 million estimated by five analysts on average.
Shares of S&P Global have returned -3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.