We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging CVR Energy (CVI) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. CVR Energy (CVI - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.
CVR Energy is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 246 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. CVR Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CVI's full-year earnings has moved 21.8% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, CVI has gained about 7% so far this year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 1.3%. As we can see, CVR Energy is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another stock in the Oils-Energy sector, Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 3.4%.
The consensus estimate for Crestwood Equity Partners LP's current year EPS has increased 34.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, CVR Energy belongs to the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry, which includes 15 individual stocks and currently sits at #17 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 9% this year, meaning that CVI is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Crestwood Equity Partners LP falls under the Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry. Currently, this industry has 8 stocks and is ranked #48. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +14.4%.
CVR Energy and Crestwood Equity Partners LP could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.