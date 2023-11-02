We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Business Services Stocks Lagging AppLovin (APP) This Year?
Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is AppLovin (APP - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
AppLovin is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 317 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. AppLovin is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for APP's full-year earnings has moved 119.5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the latest available data, APP has gained about 248.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have gained about 4.4% on average. This means that AppLovin is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another stock in the Business Services sector, DATATEC (DTTLY - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 5%.
Over the past three months, DATATEC's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, AppLovin belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 177 individual companies and currently sits at #90 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 21% so far this year, so APP is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. DATATEC is also part of the same industry.
Investors interested in the Business Services sector may want to keep a close eye on AppLovin and DATATEC as they attempt to continue their solid performance.