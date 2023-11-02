We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is PlayAGS (AGS) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is PlayAGS (AGS - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.
PlayAGS is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 281 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. PlayAGS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AGS' full-year earnings has moved 196.3% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the most recent data, AGS has returned 42.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of 2% on a year-to-date basis. This means that PlayAGS is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Central Garden (CENT - Free Report) . The stock is up 16.1% year-to-date.
For Central Garden, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, PlayAGS belongs to the Gaming industry, a group that includes 39 individual stocks and currently sits at #148 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 10.3% this year, meaning that AGS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Central Garden, however, belongs to the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry. Currently, this 21-stock industry is ranked #188. The industry has moved -49.7% so far this year.
Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on PlayAGS and Central Garden as they attempt to continue their solid performance.