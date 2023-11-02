We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Macro Bank (BMA) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Banco Macro (BMA - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.
Banco Macro is a member of our Finance group, which includes 848 different companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Banco Macro is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BMA's full-year earnings has moved 6.7% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the most recent data, BMA has returned 18.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 1.8% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Banco Macro is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Capital Southwest (CSWC - Free Report) . The stock is up 25% year-to-date.
For Capital Southwest, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Banco Macro belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry, a group that includes 63 individual stocks and currently sits at #188 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 6.5% this year, meaning that BMA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Capital Southwest, however, belongs to the Financial - Investment Management industry. Currently, this 38-stock industry is ranked #184. The industry has moved +1% so far this year.
Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Banco Macro and Capital Southwest as they attempt to continue their solid performance.