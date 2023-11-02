Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Peloton (PTON) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2023, Peloton (PTON - Free Report) reported revenue of $595.5 million, down 3.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.44, compared to -$0.70 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $592.12 million, representing a surprise of +0.57%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -22.22%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.36.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Peloton performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Ending Connected Fitness Subscriptions: 2,964 versus 2,971 estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Average Net Monthly Connected Fitness Churn: 1.5% compared to the 1.4% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Revenues- Subscription: $415 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $392.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.7%.
  • Revenues- Connected Fitness Products: $180.60 million compared to the $171.79 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.6% year over year.
  • Gross profit- Subscription: $279.70 million compared to the $262.79 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Gross profit- Connected Fitness Products: $5.70 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of -$12.25 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Peloton here>>>

Shares of Peloton have returned -8.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

