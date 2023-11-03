Back to top

Floor & Dcor (FND) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2023, Floor & Dcor (FND - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.11 billion, up 0.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.61, compared to $0.70 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.33% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.12 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.55, the EPS surprise was +10.91%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Floor & Dcor performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable store sales: -9.3% versus the nine-analyst average estimate of -9.2%.
  • Total stores: 207 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 214.
  • New stores opened: 5 versus 10 estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Floor & Dcor have returned -5.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

