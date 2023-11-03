We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is HF Sinclair (DINO) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has HF Sinclair (DINO - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
HF Sinclair is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 245 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. HF Sinclair is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DINO's full-year earnings has moved 21.2% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, DINO has moved about 11.3% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 4.2%. This means that HF Sinclair is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Par Petroleum (PARR - Free Report) is another Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 41.7%.
Over the past three months, Par Petroleum's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 75.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, HF Sinclair is a member of the Alternative Energy - Other industry, which includes 40 individual companies and currently sits at #144 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 12% so far this year, meaning that DINO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Par Petroleum, however, belongs to the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry. Currently, this 15-stock industry is ranked #16. The industry has moved +10.7% so far this year.
Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to HF Sinclair and Par Petroleum as they could maintain their solid performance.