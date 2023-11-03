Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Is Amazon.com (AMZN) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Amazon is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 221 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Amazon is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMZN's full-year earnings has moved 23.4% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, AMZN has moved about 64.4% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 15%. This means that Amazon is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Walmart (WMT - Free Report) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 16.7%.

Over the past three months, Walmart's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Amazon is a member of the Internet - Commerce industry, which includes 42 individual companies and currently sits at #91 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 38.5% so far this year, meaning that AMZN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Walmart, however, belongs to the Retail - Supermarkets industry. Currently, this 9-stock industry is ranked #188. The industry has moved +16.4% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to Amazon and Walmart as they could maintain their solid performance.


momentum-stocks sectors stock-market-sectors