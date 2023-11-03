We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Investors Undervaluing Ageas (AGESY) Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.
Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.
In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.
One stock to keep an eye on is Ageas (AGESY - Free Report) . AGESY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 4.91, which compares to its industry's average of 7.74. Over the last 12 months, AGESY's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.05 and as low as 4.85, with a median of 6.36.
Investors should also note that AGESY holds a PEG ratio of 0.35. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. AGESY's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 0.68. Within the past year, AGESY's PEG has been as high as 1.04 and as low as 0.32, with a median of 0.68.
Another valuation metric that we should highlight is AGESY's P/B ratio of 0.81. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.39. AGESY's P/B has been as high as 1.06 and as low as 0.58, with a median of 0.88, over the past year.
These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Ageas is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, AGESY feels like a great value stock at the moment.