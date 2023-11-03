Should Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (EQWL) Be on Your Investing Radar?

If you're interested in broad exposure to the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market, look no further than the Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (
EQWL Quick Quote EQWL - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 12/01/2006.
The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $348.61 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.
Why Large Cap Blend
Companies that find themselves in the large cap category typically have a market capitalization above $10 billion. Overall, they are usually a stable option, with less risk and more sure-fire cash flows than mid and small cap companies.
Blend ETFs are aptly named, since they tend to hold a mix of growth and value stocks, as well as show characteristics of both kinds of equities.
Costs
Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.25%, putting it on par with most peer products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.10%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure which minimizes single stock risk, it is still important to look into a fund's holdings before investing. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Financials sector--about 17.80% of the portfolio. Information Technology and Healthcare round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, General Dynamics Corp (
GD Quick Quote GD - Free Report) accounts for about 1.14% of total assets, followed by Unitedhealth Group Inc ( UNH Quick Quote UNH - Free Report) and Cvs Health Corp ( CVS Quick Quote CVS - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 11.01% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
EQWL seeks to match the performance of the Russell Top 200 Equal Weight Index before fees and expenses. The S&P 100 Equal Weight Index is designed to provide equal-weighted exposure to the securities of the largest 200 companies in the US equity market.
The ETF has added about 7.06% so far this year and is up about 11.35% in the last one year (as of 11/03/2023). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $72.85 and $84.42.
The ETF has a beta of 0.98 and standard deviation of 16.14% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 102 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, EQWL is a reasonable option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Blend area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.
The iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (
IVV Quick Quote IVV - Free Report) and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF ( SPY Quick Quote SPY - Free Report) track a similar index. While iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has $351.45 billion in assets, SPDR S&P 500 ETF has $405.41 billion. IVV has an expense ratio of 0.03% and SPY charges 0.09%. Bottom-Line
Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; these kind of funds are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
