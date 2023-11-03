Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Church & Dwight (CHD) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2023, Church & Dwight (CHD - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.46 billion, up 10.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.74, compared to $0.76 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.61% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.43 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.68, the EPS surprise was +8.82%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Church & Dwight performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales- Total Consumer Net Sales: $1.38 billion versus $1.35 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12% change.
  • Net sales- Consumer- Consumer Domestic: $1.13 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $1.11 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.1%.
  • Net sales- Consumer- Consumer International: $244.40 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $234.39 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.2%.
  • Net sales- Specialty Products Division: $78.40 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $85.39 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.1%.
  • Net sales- Consumer- Consumer Domestic - Household Products: $636.20 million versus $623.25 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.4% change.
  • Net sales- Consumer- Consumer Domestic - Personal Care Products: $496.90 million compared to the $483.89 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.9% year over year.
Shares of Church & Dwight have returned +1.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

