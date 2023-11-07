Should You Invest in the Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS)?

If you're interested in broad exposure to the Consumer Discretionary - Broad segment of the equity market, look no further than the Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (
FDIS Quick Quote FDIS - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 10/21/2013.
An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
Sector ETFs are also funds of convenience, offering many ways to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Consumer Discretionary - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 12, placing it in bottom 25%.
Index Details
The fund is sponsored by Fidelity. It has amassed assets over $1.16 billion, making it one of the largest ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Consumer Discretionary - Broad segment of the equity market. FDIS seeks to match the performance of the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Discretionary Index before fees and expenses.
The MSCI USA IMI Consumer Discretionary Index represents the performance of the consumer discretionary sector in the U.S. equity market.
Costs
Cost is an important factor in selecting the right ETF, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts if all other fundamentals are the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.08%, making it the least expensive product in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.86%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
ETFs offer a diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Consumer Discretionary sector--about 100% of the portfolio.
Looking at individual holdings, Amazon.com Inc Common Stock Usd.01 (
AMZN Quick Quote AMZN - Free Report) accounts for about 22.69% of total assets, followed by Tesla Inc Common Stock Usd.001 ( TSLA Quick Quote TSLA - Free Report) and Home Depot Inc Common Stock Usd.05 ( HD Quick Quote HD - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 61.74% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
The ETF has added roughly 24.20% and is up about 19.59% so far this year and in the past one year (as of 11/06/2023), respectively. FDIS has traded between $55.45 and $76.77 during this last 52-week period.
The ETF has a beta of 1.27 and standard deviation of 25.12% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 297 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, FDIS is an outstanding option for investors seeking exposure to the Consumer Discretionary ETFs segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.
Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (
VCR Quick Quote VCR - Free Report) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Discretionary 25/50 Index and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLY Quick Quote XLY - Free Report) tracks Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has $4.73 billion in assets, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF has $16.06 billion. VCR has an expense ratio of 0.10% and XLY charges 0.10%. Bottom Line
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
