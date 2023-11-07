Back to top

2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume on Emerging Asia & High-Yield Bonds

In the last trading session, Wall Street was extremely upbeat on bets that the Fed is done with rate hikes. Among the top ETFs, (SPY - Free Report) added about 1%, (DIA - Free Report) advanced about 0.7% while (QQQ - Free Report) moved 1.2% higher on the day.

Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra-interest continues.

(AAXJ - Free Report) : Volume 2.97 Times Average

This emerging Asia ETF was under the microscope as about 1.72 million shares moved hands. This compares with an average trading volume of roughly 581,000 shares and came as AAXJ added more than 2.3% in the last trading session. AAXJ is up 2.3% in a month’s time.

(HYD - Free Report) : Volume 3.00 Times Average

This high-yield muni bond ETF was in the spotlight as around 2.59 million shares moved hands compared with an average of 864,000 shares a day. We also saw some price movement as HYD gained 0.8% in the last session. HYD has added 0.4% over the past month.


