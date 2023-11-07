We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
CareDx (CDNA) Surges 16.6%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
CareDx (CDNA - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 16.6% higher at $6.31. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 13.1% loss over the past four weeks.
CareDx scored a strong price increase, driven by investor’s optimism surrounding its impending third quarter 2023 financial results, which is slated to release on Nov 8, post the closing bell.
In the second quarter, the company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for both earnings and revenues by 57.1% and 24.7% respectively. Besides, CareDx received the industry’s first and only donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) MolDX approval for lung transplant patients with AlloSure Lung for Medicare patients. This might have boosted further confidence in the stock.
This molecular diagnostics company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.38 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -533.3%. Revenues are expected to be $53.66 million, down 32.4% from the year-ago quarter.
While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.
For CareDx, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on CDNA going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
