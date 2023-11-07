We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Fluence Energy, Inc. (FLNC) Moves 14.4% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
Fluence Energy, Inc. (FLNC - Free Report) shares soared 14.4% in the last trading session to close at $19.01. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 16.3% loss over the past four weeks.
Factors like warmer weather conditions and cost-saving initiatives have boosted the third quarter results of a handful of utility stocks in the United States. With AES being a prominent player in the industry, the utility stocks’ collective gain might have boosted its share price, thereby leading to FLNC stock’s latest price hike.
This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.08 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +77.8%. Revenues are expected to be $500.43 million, up 13.2% from the year-ago quarter.
Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.
For Fluence Energy, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 2.2% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on FLNC going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>
Fluence Energy, Inc. belongs to the Zacks Alternative Energy - Other industry. Another stock from the same industry, Montauk Renewables (MNTK - Free Report) , closed the last trading session 7.8% higher at $10.78. Over the past month, MNTK has returned 10.7%.
For Montauk Renewables
, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.09. This represents a change of -10% from what the company reported a year ago. Montauk Renewables currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).