We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Has Dorian LPG (LPG) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Transportation stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Dorian LPG (LPG - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Dorian LPG is one of 132 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #16 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Dorian LPG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LPG's full-year earnings has moved 40.5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that LPG has returned about 100.9% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Transportation stocks have gained an average of 1.3%. This means that Dorian LPG is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another stock in the Transportation sector, Teekay Tankers (TNK - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 72%.
The consensus estimate for Teekay Tankers' current year EPS has increased 4.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Dorian LPG belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, a group that includes 38 individual stocks and currently sits at #87 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 20.8% so far this year, so LPG is performing better in this area. Teekay Tankers is also part of the same industry.
Investors interested in the Transportation sector may want to keep a close eye on Dorian LPG and Teekay Tankers as they attempt to continue their solid performance.