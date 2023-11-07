We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Curious about Waters (WAT) Q3 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect Waters (WAT - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $2.56 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 3%. Revenues are expected to be $724.83 million, up 2.3% from the year-ago quarter.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 1.1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Waters metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Water Division' of $634.58 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.8% year over year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- TA Division' should arrive at $87.62 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.9% from the year-ago quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Product Net Sales- Chemistry consumables' will reach $131.39 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.6%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Waters here>>>
Over the past month, Waters shares have recorded returns of -2.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), WAT will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>