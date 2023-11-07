We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Vistra Energy (VST) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Vistra Energy Corp. (VST - Free Report) is scheduled to release third-quarter results on Nov 7, before market open. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 25.6%.
Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.
Factors to Consider
Vistra Energy’s third-quarter earnings are likely to have benefited from the beginning of operation of Phase III of the Moss Landing Energy Storage Facility, taking the facility’s total capacity to 750 MW/3,000 MWh.
Vistra Energy’s earnings are likely to have gained from the ongoing repurchase of shares. The company has reduced 24% of its outstanding shares through a buyback program.
Extreme heat and the strong performance of its generation fleet during the third quarter are likely to have boosted its earnings.
Expectation
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VST’s third-quarter earnings per share is pegged at $2.02, indicating an increase of 33.77% from the year-ago reported figure.
What the Zacks Model Says
Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Vistra Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here, as elaborated below.
Vistra Corp. Price and EPS Surprise
Vistra Corp. price-eps-surprise | Vistra Corp. Quote
Earnings ESP: It has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: Currently, Vistra Energy carries a Zacks Rank #2.
Stocks to Consider
Investors can consider the following players from the same sector that have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat for the to-be-reported quarter.
Spire Inc. (SR - Free Report) is set to report fiscal fourth-quarter 2023 results on Nov 16, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +4.58% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
TransAlta Corp. (TAC - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 7, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +15.26% and a Zacks Rank #3.
Ameren Corp. (AEE - Free Report) is set to report third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 8 after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.22% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.