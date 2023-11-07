We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
What's in the Cards for Semantix, Inc.'s (STIX) Q3 Earnings?
Semantix, Inc. (STIX - Free Report) is set to report third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 8.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings has been unchanged at a loss of 16 cents per share in the past 30 days, suggesting a 69.23% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.
STIX earnings miss the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, with an earnings surprise of -359.23%, on average.
Let’s see how things are shaping up for the upcoming announcement.
Semantix, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Semantix, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Semantix, Inc. Quote
Factors to Consider
In the to-be-reported quarter quarter, STIX is expected to have benefited from its forward-thinking approach and AI innovation.
The company is poised for significant growth in proprietary SaaS revenue, with a strategic focus on improving product margins and revenue quality.
STIX's dedication to product development, including acquisitions, solidifying its leadership in the AI landscape, is expected to have driven quarterly performance.
The strategic partnerships established with companies like Elastic and Neo4j, in conjunction with Google Cloud, are set to broaden STIX's solution offerings. These partnerships are expected to have enhanced customer reach and market presence in the third quarter.
Ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties might have made an impact on the company's performance in the quarter to be reported.
What Our Model Says
According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.
Semantix has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Stocks to Consider
Here are a few stocks worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming release:
NetEase (NTES - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +0.00% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
NetEase is set to announce third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 16. NTES shares have gained 55.2% year to date.
Upstart (UPST - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +9.09% and a Zacks Rank #1.
Upstart is set to announce third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 7. UPST shares are up 129.3% year to date.
Clarivate (CLVT - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +5.56% and a Zacks Rank #3.
Clarivate is set to announce third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 7. CLVT shares have declined 17.6% year to date.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.