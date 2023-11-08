Should John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) Be on Your Investing Radar?

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (
JHMM Quick Quote JHMM - Free Report) was launched on 09/28/2015, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Mid Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.
The fund is sponsored by John Hancock. It has amassed assets over $3.09 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the Mid Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.
Why Mid Cap Blend
Compared to large and small cap companies, mid cap businesses tend to have higher growth prospects and are less volatile, respectively, with market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion. These types of companies, then, have a good balance of stability and growth potential.
Blend ETFs usually hold a mix of growth and value stocks as well as stocks that exhibit both value and growth characteristics.
Costs
Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.42%, putting it on par with most peer products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.26%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure that minimizes single stock risk, investors should also look at the actual holdings inside the fund. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Industrials sector--about 19.60% of the portfolio. Financials and Information Technology round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, On Semiconductor (
ON Quick Quote ON - Free Report) accounts for about 0.74% of total assets, followed by Builders Firstsource Inc ( BLDR Quick Quote BLDR - Free Report) and Dr Horton Inc ( DHI Quick Quote DHI - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 5.42% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
JHMM seeks to match the performance of the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap Index before fees and expenses. The John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap Index comprises of a subset of securities in the U.S. Universe issued by companies whose market capitalizations are between the 200th and 951st largest U.S. company.
The ETF has gained about 0.47% so far this year and was up about 2.63% in the last one year (as of 11/07/2023). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $44.18 and $51.69.
The ETF has a beta of 1.09 and standard deviation of 19.24% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 656 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, JHMM is a sufficient option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Mid Cap Blend area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.
The Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (
VO Quick Quote VO - Free Report) and the iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF ( IJH Quick Quote IJH - Free Report) track a similar index. While Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has $51.95 billion in assets, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has $68.60 billion. VO has an expense ratio of 0.04% and IJH charges 0.05%. Bottom-Line
An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
Image: Bigstock
