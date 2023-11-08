See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Image: Bigstock
Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.
The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.
Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.
If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider Deutsche Science and Technology S (KTCSX - Free Report) . KTCSX is a Sector - Tech mutual fund, allowing investors to own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector with a much more diversified approach. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.73%, management fee of 0.45%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 12.88%.
Hennessy Cornerstone Mid Cap 30 Institutional (HIMDX - Free Report) : 0.98% expense ratio and 0.74% management fee. HIMDX is a Mid Cap Blend mutual fund that typically features a portfolio filled with stocks of various sizes and styles; it allows for a diversification strategy focusing on companies with market caps between $2 billion and $10 billion. HIMDX, with annual returns of 13.26% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
JPMorgan Large Cap Growth A (OLGAX - Free Report) : 0.93% expense ratio and 0.45% management fee. OLGAX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. With a five-year annual return of 12.82%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.