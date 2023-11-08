We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Chuy's (CHUY) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Chuy's Holdings (CHUY - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Chuy's Holdings is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 221 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Chuy's Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHUY's full-year earnings has moved 2.4% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, CHUY has moved about 19% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 16.7% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Chuy's Holdings is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another Retail-Wholesale stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Kura Sushi (KRUS - Free Report) . The stock has returned 33.1% year-to-date.
In Kura Sushi's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 5.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Chuy's Holdings belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry, a group that includes 42 individual stocks and currently sits at #73 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 4.8% this year, meaning that CHUY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Kura Sushi is also part of the same industry.
Investors interested in the Retail-Wholesale sector may want to keep a close eye on Chuy's Holdings and Kura Sushi as they attempt to continue their solid performance.