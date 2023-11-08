We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Coca Cola Femsa (KOF) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?
The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.
Coca-Cola FEMSA is one of 192 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Coca-Cola FEMSA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KOF's full-year earnings has moved 2.1% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
According to our latest data, KOF has moved about 20.9% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have lost an average of 8.8%. This means that Coca-Cola FEMSA is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another Consumer Staples stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Molson Coors Brewing (TAP - Free Report) . The stock has returned 15.3% year-to-date.
For Molson Coors Brewing, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Coca-Cola FEMSA belongs to the Beverages - Soft drinks industry, a group that includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #45 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 1.3% so far this year, meaning that KOF is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Molson Coors Brewing, however, belongs to the Beverages - Alcohol industry. Currently, this 18-stock industry is ranked #148. The industry has moved -3.2% so far this year.
Investors interested in the Consumer Staples sector may want to keep a close eye on Coca-Cola FEMSA and Molson Coors Brewing as they attempt to continue their solid performance.