Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Cimpress (CMPR) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Cimpress (CMPR - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Cimpress is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 281 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Cimpress is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CMPR's full-year earnings has moved 31.5% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, CMPR has gained about 122.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have gained about 6.3% on average. This means that Cimpress is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
InterContinental Hotels (IHG - Free Report) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 24.7%.
The consensus estimate for InterContinental Hotels' current year EPS has increased 9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, Cimpress is a member of the Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 14 individual companies and currently sits at #68 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 1.3% this year, meaning that CMPR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, InterContinental Hotels falls under the Hotels and Motels industry. Currently, this industry has 14 stocks and is ranked #21. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +14.8%.
Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track Cimpress and InterContinental Hotels. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.