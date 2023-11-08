Back to top

Duolingo (DUOL) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL - Free Report) is scheduled to report its third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 8, after market close.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all four trailing quarters, delivering an average earnings surprise of 69.5%.

Q3 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Duolingo’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $131.41 million, indicating a 36.8% increase from the year-ago reported figure. The top line is likely to have reaped the benefits of an increase in daily and monthly average users, and a surge in the number of subscribers.

The consensus estimate for the bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter is a loss of 8 cents per share, indicating an improvement from the year-ago reported figure of a loss of 46 cents per share. Cost discipline and an increase in revenues are likely to have driven such a bottom-line increase.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for DUOL this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

DUOL has an Earnings ESP of +35.90% and a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

