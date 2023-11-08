We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Star Bulk (SBLK) Gears Up for Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?
Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 13 after market close.
SBLK has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the consensus estimate in two of the last four quarters, missing twice, the average beat being 6.5%.
Against this backdrop, let’s check out the factors expected to have influenced Star Bulk’s September-quarter performance.
Supply-chain disruptions are likely to dampen this shipping company’s results.
Weaker market conditions might have hurt voyage revenues. The softness is also likely to have dented Time charter equivalent revenues in the quarter under review.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues has plunged 47.5% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2023 earnings has also decreased 87.2% year over year.
However, continued fleet expansion (including cargo fleet) initiatives are likely to have driven the company’s performance.
Earnings Whispers
Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Star Bulk this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.
Earnings ESP: Star Bulk has an Earnings ESP of -21.21%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: Star Bulk carries a Zacks Rank #2, currently.
