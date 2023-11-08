We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Air Transport Services (ATSG) Q3 Earnings Miss, Decrease Y/Y
Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (ATSG - Free Report) third-quarter 2023 quarterly earnings per share (EPS) (excluding 8 cents from non-recurring items) of 32 cents missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 49 cents and declined 46.7% year over year. Revenues of $523.1 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $522.7 million and rose 1.2% year over year.
Air Transport Services’ total fleet in service included 130 aircraft (18 passengers and 112 freighters) at the end of third-quarter 2023 compared with 124 a year ago.
Total operating expenses increased 7.4% to $477 million. We estimated a fall of 0.2% from third-quarter 2022 figures.
Adjusted EBITDA plunged 16% year over year to $137 million. We suggested 0.2% growth from third-quarter 2022 actuals.
Operating cash flow fell to $117.5 million from $147.9 million a year ago. In the third quarter, adjusted free cash flow was $68.8 million compared with $91.4 million in the prior year.
Management expects 2023 adjusted EBITDA in the range of $560-$580 million (prior view: $610-$620 million). For 2023, ATSG is still projecting $785 million in total capex spend, including $545 million for growth and $240 million in sustaining capex. However, it further reduces its 2024 capex plan to $505 million, down $100 million in growth capex. Management suggests 2023 EPS in the $1.50-$1.70 band (prior view: $1.85 - $2.00).
Air Transport Services carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Performances of Other Transportation Companies
United Airlines (UAL - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2023 earnings per share (excluding 23 cents from non-recurring items) of $3.65, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.40 and improved 29.9% year over year.
Operating revenues of $14,484 million outshined the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14,441.8 million. The top line jumped 12.5% year over year due to upbeat air-travel demand.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.’s (JBHT - Free Report) third-quarter 2023 earnings per share of $1.80 fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.85 and declined 30% year over year.
Total operating revenues of $3,163.8 million also lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,224 million and tumbled 18% year over year.