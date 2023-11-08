We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Shift4 Payments (FOUR) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?
Shift4 Payments, Inc. (FOUR - Free Report) is slated to report its third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 8, before the bell.
The company’s earnings surprise history has been impressive. Earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, delivering a surprise of 21.9%, on average.
Q3 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $250.2 million, indicating 27.2% year-over-year growth. The top line is expected to have benefited from strength in payments-based revenues and subscription and other revenues. We expect Shift4 Payments to have witnessed strong growth in end-to-end payment volume and benefited from recent acquisitions in the quarter.
The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 70 cents per share, indicating 59.1% year-over-year growth. Strong operating performance is likely to have benefited the bottom line in the quarter.
What Our Model Says
Our model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Shift4 Payments this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Shift4 Payments has an Earnings ESP of -2.86% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
