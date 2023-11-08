We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Insights Into Light & Wonder (LNW) Q3: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, Light & Wonder (LNW - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.42 per share, reflecting an increase of 200% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $714.92 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.3%.
Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Light & Wonder metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- SciPlay' will reach $193.15 million. The estimate suggests a change of +13% year over year.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Gaming' stands at $460.40 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.9% from the prior-year quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- iGaming' will reach $66.00 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +13.8%.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'AEBITDA- Gaming' reaching $227.80 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $202 million in the same quarter last year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'AEBITDA- iGaming' will reach $22.45 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $20 million.
Analysts forecast 'AEBITDA- SciPlay' to reach $57.00 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $43 million in the same quarter last year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Light & Wonder here>>>
Light & Wonder shares have witnessed a change of +9.1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), LNW is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>