Symbotic Inc. (SYM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Symbotic Inc. (SYM - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $35.15, moving -0.9% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.28%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.17%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.9%.
The the stock of company has fallen by 3.64% in the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's loss of 0.48% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.45%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Symbotic Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.06, reflecting a 40% increase from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $307.17 million, showing a 25.68% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Symbotic Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Symbotic Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 141, which puts it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups.
