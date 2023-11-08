We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Brown & Brown (BRO) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?
The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Brown & Brown (BRO - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Brown & Brown is one of 848 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Brown & Brown is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BRO's full-year earnings has moved 2.1% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, BRO has gained about 24.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 4.7% on average. This shows that Brown & Brown is outperforming its peers so far this year.
One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA - Free Report) . The stock is up 85.7% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for First Citizens BancShares' current year EPS has increased 6.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
To break things down more, Brown & Brown belongs to the Insurance - Brokerage industry, a group that includes 8 individual companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 15.4% so far this year, so BRO is performing better in this area.
First Citizens BancShares, however, belongs to the Banks - Southeast industry. Currently, this 61-stock industry is ranked #79. The industry has moved -8.4% so far this year.
Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track Brown & Brown and First Citizens BancShares. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.