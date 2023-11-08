We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has Capcom (CCOEY) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Capcom Co., Ltd. (CCOEY - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Capcom Co., Ltd. is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 281 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Capcom Co., Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCOEY's full-year earnings has moved 25.7% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the latest available data, CCOEY has gained about 8.3% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have gained an average of 6.7%. This means that Capcom Co., Ltd. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR (DDI - Free Report) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 7.7%.
The consensus estimate for DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR's current year EPS has increased 2.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Capcom Co., Ltd. belongs to the Gaming industry, which includes 39 individual stocks and currently sits at #95 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 19.6% so far this year, so CCOEY is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns. DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR is also part of the same industry.
Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track Capcom Co., Ltd. and DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.