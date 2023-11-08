Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Ryanair (RYAAY) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Up Y/Y

Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY - Free Report) reported second-quarter fiscal 2024 (ended Sep 30, 2023) earnings per share (EPS) of $7.21, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.13 and improved year over year.

Revenues of $5,361.3 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5,137.7 million. Revenues improved year over year, driven by upbeat passenger volumes.

Ryanair Holdings PLC Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

 

On the back of the buoyant traffic scenario, RYAAY’s profit after tax was €2.18 billion in second-quarter fiscal 2024, up 59% year over year.

Total operating costs grew 24% to €6.16 billion, owing to much higher fuel costs (up 29% to €2.8 billion), higher staff costs (reflecting pay restoration, pre-agreed pay increases and higher crewing ratios as we invested in ops. resilience) and higher air traffic control fees.

The load factor increased to 95% in the reported quarter from 94% in the year-ago reported quarter.

Average fares also increased 24%.

Ryanair expects its traffic view for fiscal 2024 to be 183.5 million.

Currently, Ryanair carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

airlines earnings transportation