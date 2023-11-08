We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for JFrog Ltd. (FROG): Time to Buy?
JFrog Ltd. (FROG - Free Report) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company.
Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this company is driving estimates higher, which should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. This insight is at the core of our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank.
The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.
Consensus earnings estimates for the next quarter and full year have moved considerably higher for JFrog Ltd. As there has been strong agreement among the covering analysts in raising estimates.
Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions
The company is expected to earn $0.13 per share for the current quarter, which represents a year-over-year change of +225%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for JFrog Ltd. has increased 18.18% over the last 30 days, as eight estimates have gone higher compared to no negative revisions.
Current-Year Estimate Revisions
For the full year, the company is expected to earn $0.44 per share, representing a year-over-year change of +1000%.
In terms of estimate revisions, the trend for the current year also appears quite encouraging for JFrog Ltd. Over the past month, 10 estimates have moved higher compared to no negative revisions, helping the consensus estimate increase 7.79%.
Favorable Zacks Rank
The promising estimate revisions have helped JFrog Ltd. earn a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.
Bottom Line
Investors have been betting on JFrog Ltd. because of its solid estimate revisions, as evident from the stock's 8.8% gain over the past four weeks. As its earnings growth prospects might push the stock higher, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away.