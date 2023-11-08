We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
AirSculpt (AIRS) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (AIRS - Free Report) is scheduled to report its third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 10, before the opening bell.
The company has a disappointing earnings surprise history. It missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the four trailing quarters while beating the mark on one instance, delivering a negative average earnings surprise of 111.7%.
Q3 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AirSculpt’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $46.55 million, indicating a 36.8% increase from the year-ago reported figure. Top-line growth can be attributed to the company’s increased offerings.
The consensus estimate for the bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at 9 cents per share, indicating growth of more than 100%. Increased revenues and cost-management efforts are likely to have driven such a bottom-line increase.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for AIRS this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
AIRS has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
