OppFi (OPFI) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
OppFi Inc. (OPFI - Free Report) is set to release third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 9, after the bell.
The company’s earnings surprise history has been impressive. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters and missed once, delivering a surprise of 336.5%, on average.
Expectations This Time Around
We expect that OppFi has witnessed positive impacts of improved credit performance as a result of adjustments made last year and recent modeling enhancements. Total expense leverage and growth in recoveries are also expected to have driven the company’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter.
The current Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues stands at $127.3 million, indicating 2.5% growth from the year-ago actual figure. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 4 cents, indicating more than 100% year-over-year growth.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for OppFi this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
