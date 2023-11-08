Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Strength Seen in Snowflake Inc. (SNOW): Can Its 10.7% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Read MoreHide Full Article

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW - Free Report) shares soared 10.7% in the last trading session to close at $159.57. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 10.9% loss over the past four weeks.

The upswing in share price can be attributed to Snowflake's expanding clientele.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.15 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +36.4%. Revenues are expected to be $710.54 million, up 27.6% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Snowflake Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on SNOW going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Snowflake Inc. is part of the Zacks Internet - Software industry. Hello Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (MOMO - Free Report) , another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 1.8% lower at $7.04. MOMO has returned -1.5% in the past month.

For Hello Group Inc. Sponsored ADR, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.42. This represents a change of +13.5% from what the company reported a year ago. Hello Group Inc. Sponsored ADR currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) - free report >>

Hello Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (MOMO) - free report >>

Published in

momentum-stocks moving-average-crossover price-performance stock-price-movement stocks-moving-today