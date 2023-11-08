Back to top

Image: Bigstock

HashiCorp, Inc. (HCP) Surges 5.5%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

HashiCorp, Inc. (HCP - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 5.5% higher at $20.40. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 11.3% loss over the past four weeks.

The upswing can be attributed to an expanding portfolio that is helping in gaining clientele.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.04 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +69.2%. Revenues are expected to be $143.31 million, up 14.3% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For HashiCorp, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on HCP going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

HashiCorp, Inc. is part of the Zacks Internet - Software industry. Smartsheet (SMAR - Free Report) , another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 5.4% higher at $40.58. SMAR has returned -7.5% in the past month.

For Smartsheet, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.08. This represents a change of +900% from what the company reported a year ago. Smartsheet currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).


