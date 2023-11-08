Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Time to Buy Transdigm Group's (TDG) Stock as Earnings Approach?

Read MoreHide Full Article

Regarding profitability, Transdigm Group’s (TDG - Free Report)  bottom line is matched by few as a leader in aerospace engineering components servicing commercial and military aircraft.

Now may be an ideal time to buy Transdigm's stock as its Zacks Aerospace-Defense Equipment Industry is currently in the top 38% of over 250 Zacks industries with other renowned companies in the space including Lockheed Martin (LMT - Free Report)  and L3Harris Technologies (LHX - Free Report) .

In a world where the need for superior war aircraft is a priority for most nations, investing in Transdigm has become very appealing ahead of its fiscal fourth quarter report on Thursday, November 9.

Q4 Preview & Recent Performance

Transdigm is expected to have posted stellar growth during its fiscal fourth quarter with earnings projected at $7.51 a share and up 36% from $5.50 per share a year ago. On the top line, Q4 sales are expected to come in at $1.84 billion climbing 22% from the prior year quarter.

Furthermore, the Zacks ESP (Expected Surprise Prediction) indicates Transdigm could surpass earnings expectations with the Most Accurate Estimate having Q4 EPS at $7.71 per share and 2% above the Zacks Consensus. It’s also noteworthy that Transdigm has surpassed earnings expectations in its last six quarterly reports.

Zacks Investment Research
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Heading into its Q4 report, Transdigm’s stock has soared +41% this year to easily top the Zacks Aerospace/Defense Equipment Markets’ +9% and the S&P 500’s +15% while largely outperforming Lockheed Martin’s -8% and L3Harris Technologies' -13%.

Zacks Investment Research
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Steady Expansion

Steady expansion makes Transdigm’s stock more enticing with the company already immensely profitable. Transdigm is now anticipated to round fiscal 2023 out with earnings up 47% to $25.31 per share compared to $17.14 a share in 2022.

More astonishing, FY24 earnings are forecasted to climb another 22% to $30.84 per share. Total sales projections of $6.58 billion in FY23 would be a 21% increase YoY with FY24 sales projected to rise another 12% to $7.36 billion.

Zacks Investment Research
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Reasonable Valuation

More reassuring is that the current $884 a share price tag for Transdigm’s stock is less daunting considering TDG trades reasonably at 28.8X forward earnings.

Considering Transdigm’s expansive earnings growth this is pleasantly below the industry average of 33.3X and not a stretched premium to the S&P 500’s 20.5X. Even better, Transdigm’s stock trades 59% below its decade-long high of 70.4X forward earnings and roughly on par with the median of 27.2X.

Zacks Investment Research
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

Going into its Q4 report Transdigm’s stock lands a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). With a more attractive price-to-earnings valuation relative to its past and a robust bottom line, now looks like an ideal time to invest in Transdigm’s stock.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) - free report >>

Transdigm Group Incorporated (TDG) - free report >>

L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX) - free report >>

Published in

aerospace earnings investing